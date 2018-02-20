India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd T20I

India play South Africa in the second T2OI on Wednesday. (Source: AP) India play South Africa in the second T2OI on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

After thrashing the hosts 5-1 in the ODI series, India started the T20I series with a 28-run victory over South Africa in the first of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan smashed a quick-fire fifty to help India post 203/5. Dhawan anchored the innings with a 39-ball 72. Later, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took career-best figures of 5/24, his maiden five-for in T20Is, as South Africa could only manage 175/9. Bhuvneshwar also became first India pacer to take five-wicket haul in T20Is. Reeza Hendricks kept South Africa hopes alive with 70 off 50 balls, but his wicket in the 18th over led to a late collapse of the hosts. Here is all you need to know ahead of the second T20I on Wednesday:

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. This will be the 2nd T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India earlier sealed the ODI series by 5-1 while South Africa won the Test series 2-1.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India won the first T20I by 28 runs against hosts South Africa.

What time does India vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I begins at 09:30 PM IST (04:00 PM GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 2nd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat.

South Africa squad: JP Duminy (c), Farhaan Behardien, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo

