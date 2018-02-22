India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: At Centurion, half-centurions steal show

A near full-house at SuperSport Park witnessed Manish Pandey’s hitting prowess. (Source: BCCI) A near full-house at SuperSport Park witnessed Manish Pandey’s hitting prowess. (Source: BCCI)

In white-ball cricket, Manish Pandey has been enduring an extended apprenticeship. Since announcing himself with a match-winning 104 not out in an ODI against Australia in Sydney two years ago, he has featured in only 18 more ODIs, in which he did little of note to seal his spot. Hence, he was overlooked for the 50-over leg of the South Africa tour as well.

In the shortest format also, the second match of the series at Centurion on Wednesday was only his 17th T20I appearance after he made his debut nearly three years ago. Inconsistency has contributed to his slow progress, but when on song, the 28-year-old can impose himself on the opposition.

A near full-house at SuperSport Park witnessed Pandey’s hitting prowess. Under overcast skies and almost non-stop drizzle, his bat did a sort of rain dance, inviting fours and sixes. The hallmark of his game was the way he picked his bowlers; the weak links in the South African attack. In the first T20I at Johannesburg, Pandey had copped some criticism for his 27-ball 29 not out, notwithstanding the fact that India went past 200 in 20 overs. It was his first international game after a while, and a touch of nerves had been understandable.

On Wednesday also, he was a tad jittery to start with, scoring only seven runs off the first 10 balls and then surviving a run-out opportunity. A streaky four against Dane Paterson released the pressure but Pandey still wasn’t looking confident. Tabraiz Shamsi’s over proved to be the turning point.

A slog-swept four was the beginning. The chinaman bowler responded with a googly but Pandey read it beautifully and clipped it towards backward square leg for a couple. Shamsi bowled quicker, but Pandey again slog-swept him, this time over deep mid-wicket for a six. A similar stroke towards the same area bore the same result. He took 19 runs off that over and raced to 32 off 19 deliveries to break the shackles.

This was after Junior Dala had bowled a wonderful first spell, removing Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery after accounting for Rohit Sharma. As Suresh Raina got out, the young fast bowler was recalled into the attack. But Pandey and MS Dhoni combined brilliantly, reviving memories of Dhoni’s fabled associations with Yuvraj Singh, as India gathered an unstoppable momentum.

Dala bowled a slower delivery and got slapped to the square leg fence by Pandey, who followed it up with another four to the third man boundary. Dala returned for his final spell in the 18th over and received another round of thumping from the Indian batsmen. A sliced drive over point, Sehwagian in rendition, from Pandey was arguably the shot of the match. At one stage, a hundred was on the cards, but Dhoni had other ideas, as he pushed the accelerator like the Dhoni of the past. But in impact, it was worth a century.

It’s his ability to impact matches that has made him a hot pick in the IPL-during this year’s auction, there was a five-way battle for him before Sunrisers Hyderabad got him for Rs 11 crore. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore regretted that the batsman eventually became expensive. Not that Pandey scored a mountain of runs during his four seasons with KKR, but had played quite a few impactful knocks for them.

Concentration, or rather the lack of it, is said to be a reason why Pandey has failed to replicate his IPL success in international cricket. But his 79 not out off 48 balls served a reminder of his T20 cricket value.

This game also witnessed a vintage Dhoni towards the back end of the Indian innings. Going into the penultimate over, Dhoni was batting on 24 off 19 balls. He took a four and a six off Chris Morris before taking Paterson to the cleaners. A wallop sent a short ball soaring over deep cover. Back-to-back fours followed before a couple took the veteran to a 27-ball half-century. Even more encouraging is that India scored 188/4 in 20 overs despite Kohli, Rohit and Dhawan getting out cheaply.

Brief Scores: India 188/4 in 20 overs [Manish Pandey 79 not out (48 balls, 6×4, 3×6), MS Dhoni 52 not out (28 balls, 4×4, 3×6), Suresh Raina 31 (24 balls, 5×4); Junior Dala 28/2)] vs SA

