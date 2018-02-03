India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd ODI

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo) India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo)

India will be brimming with confidence when they take on South Africa in the second ODI in Centurion on Sunday. After a convincing win the first game, India claimed a 1-0 series lead in the six-match series and will look to double it when the two teams face each other. In the first game in Durban, India chased down a target of 270 with 27 balls to spare, thanks to another masterful hundred from Virat Kohli. India batting looked top notch and every batsman got start. Even the bowlers were brilliant in restricting South Africa to 269/8 with wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav proving to be the biggest destructors. South Africa have been hit by injuries with Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers ruled out of the game. Du Plessis scored a century in the first game but will miss the rest of the series and even the T20Is. Markram will be the stand-in skipper for South Africa. They will look to bounce back in the second ODI and level the series.

When is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, February 4, 2018. This is the 2nd ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India won the first game by six wickets and lead the series 1-0.

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India lost the Test match here but will look to win the ODI and take a 2-0 lead in the series.

What time does India vs South Africa 2nd ODI start?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI begins at 01:30 PM IST (0800 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI?

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo, Farhan Berhardien

