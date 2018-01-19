I feel very fresh… that’s what a good break does to you: AB de Villiers

c

The South Africa-India series, between the top two Test sides in the world, has been a competitive and intense affair. Over-the-top celebrations, exuberant send-offs and colourful language on field have featured during the two Tests so far. But South African stalwart AB de Villiers believes the competitive streak in both teams will not prevent them from having a frank discussion once the series gets over.

“We will definitely get together after this Test series is over. No matter who we play, we like to meet up with the opposition teams and the Indians will definitely come to our change rooms after the Test match and then there will be the opportunity to talk about whatever,” de Villiers said a day after South Africa wrapped up the series at Centurion.

The question was about whether he will discuss IPL matters with his Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli during this series. But de Villiers is still focused on the third Test beginning on January 24 in Johannesburg. He admitted that South Africa were “surprised” by how good India’s pacers were.

“India have really impressed me and surprised us in terms of the bowling department. They have showed lot more skill and definitely there is lot more pace than we expected. So we know we are going to have to be watchful in that last Test as they will come out fighting and wanting to finish well in the Test series and wanting to take that confidence into the ODIs.”

Not that the respect deters him from being confident about South Africa winning the third Test at Wanderers. “I can’t remember what happened, what happened in 2015 (during the tour of India), oh we won the ODI series, yeah … obviously we would love to beat them 3-0. But you are never guaranteed of a result. We know we are going to have to dig deep again and make sure that like in the last two Tests, we adapt to the conditions and put in our best type of cricket in the conditions.”

He hit a match-turning 80 in the second innings to ensure India had to chase a big score in the fourth innings, and de Villiers says he is in the best of form and fitness, and his comeback has made him fresher and keener.

“It feels like my debut back in 2004 when I started as an opening batsman then a keeper at no.7 and back to opening, and up and down. Its funny with my comeback now similar to back in the day. But it has been very enjoyable. I feel very fresh, and I have said it on numerous occasions in the last few months that I just feel like just getting out there and playing, and that’s what a good break does to you. I am feeling in a good space and the energy is good and my body is feeling right at the moment. I do have niggles but that is part of Test cricket. You never get up feeling a hundred per cent. The back is still there, the ankles and knees, everything is hurting at times but to be playing the ultimate form of the game again, it has been a great challenge.”

De Villiers has played 109 Tests, and is now a senior player in a largely young team. He said he has been impressed with the influx of youngsters like Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Aiden Markram.

“I have been a part of a few of those changes over the last 13 years. It’s great, its always good to see fresh faces and confident youngsters. I have been extremely impressed by some of the youngsters, the way they have come in and the maturity some of them have shown like Aiden and Lungi, and KG (Kagiso Rabada) is obviously the number one bowler in the world (No. 2 now) and still a youngster. In my eyes, he just started off the other day and has shown the maturity of a guy who has played 10 seasons.

“But so many youngsters are coming through with that confidence and it brings great energy into the team. I think it will drive us to greater heights and there is just a great feeling in the change room at the moment. Not that it hasn’t been there in the last few years but it’s definitely a bit of confidence and fresh air of energy in the side.”

As for IPL, de Villiers said he will meet up with Kohli and chalk out plans. “We would love to go out there and win. We will definitely get together after this Test series is over. It will be great for RCB to win the IPL this year but there are quite a few months to go for us to get there. My mind is not there exactly yet, but once I go there we will make a plan to win that trophy.”

