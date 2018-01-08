Vernon Philander fires South Africa to 72-run win against India

Vernon Philander (R) picked up six wickets for South Africa. (BCCI Photo) Vernon Philander (R) picked up six wickets for South Africa. (BCCI Photo)

India kicked off its away calendar with a disappointing loss to South Africa at the Newlands, Cape Town on Monday. While the bowlers passed the test with flying colours the batsmen failed to stand up and deliver when they were needed the most. This was after the famed Indian top order failed in both the innings as more than half the side was dismissed with just 70 runs on the board and succumbed while in the fourth innings while chasing a target of 208.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis won the toss and made a bold decision to bat first on a lively wicket. The Indian seamers exploited the lively Newlands wicket to tear through South Africa’s brittle batting line-up and restrict them to 286. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star on the first day as he bowled an excellent opening spell and returned with figures of 87/4. For the home team, AB de Villiers stood out with the willow with a composed half-century.

However, India stuttered in their response as they lost three wickets for 28 runs. From there on it was an uphill task as wickets kept falling at regular intervals.The relentless pressure from the four-pronged African attack saw most of the batters succumb to the sheer pace and bounce. However, Baroda-lad Hardik Pandya waged a lone battle. Despite not being entirely convincing and repeatedly getting beaten and hit on the bod,y Pandya did not deter form his gameplan and scored an outstanding 93 off 95 balls to help India recover and post a respectable total of 209.

With a slender lead of 77 runs, the Proteas began their second innings on a positive note with the opening pair of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar forging a fifty-run stand. But once again it was Pandya who gave India the breakthrough and helped the visitors crawl back into the match. At this point, South Africa was still on top with a lead of 142 and eight wickets in the bag.

However, persistent rain and thunderstorms on Day 3 resulted in a complete washout and the match hanging in the balance.

But on day 4 the picture changed dramatically as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bowled an inspired spell to reduce South Africa from 66/2 to 95/7 in a matter of dozen overs. Bumrah and Shami were exceptional in the morning session as they made maximum use of the moisture on offer and dismissed the South Africans for 130, thus setting India a target of 208.

On paper 208 seemed like a cakewalk, but as India came out to bat the pitch once again revealed the demons it had in store as some good deliveries coupled with a few rash shots resulted in India losing the plot.

After getting off to a cautious start Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed with the scoreboard at 30/2. Cheteshwar Pujara followed soon after. From thereon skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma steadied the ship before Kohli was dismissed by Philander. Once Philander started to get the ball moving both ways, the Indian batsmen found it difficult to negotiate him.In his spell of 12 overs, he picked up three wickets for 22 runs. In the absence of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada complemented him ably to reduce India to 82/7 at tea. Batting on day 4 was really tough as a total of 15 wickets fell in 50 overs.

