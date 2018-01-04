South Africa vs India 1st Test, Live Cricket Streaming and Live Score Online: How to get SA vs IND Test TV coverage

South Africa vs India, 1st Test: The first Test between India and South Africa will begin from January 5. South Africa vs India, 1st Test: The first Test between India and South Africa will begin from January 5.

With 9 consecutive series wins, India ended 2017 at the first position in ICC Test team rankings, with South Africa close behind at the second position with 111 points, just 13 points behind India. Now, with both the team set to clash against each other, the battle appears to be one for establishing superiority in the format. In spite of Virat Kohi’s men defeating every opposition in last two years in the longest format, may doubt whether the side is prepared for the fast and bouncy tracks of South Africa. Touted to be his biggest challenge yet, Kohli will look to ensure that India start strong in the two-month long series by going on to win the first Test at Cape Town which will start from Friday, January 5, 2018. Meanwhile, for Proteas, it is a chance to become the No. 1 Test team in the world by defeating India at home.

When is South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test will be played from Friday, January 5, 2017. This is the 1st Test of the three-match series between the two teams. India are coming on the back of 9 consecutive Test series win, but this is touted to be Virat Kohli’s biggest challenge yet.

Where is South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa recently won the four-day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth last month. India last played a Test in the stadium back in 2011, which went to a draw.

What time does South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test begins at 02:00 PM IST (0830 hrs GMT). The coverage of SA vs IND 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test will be telecast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st Test?

South Africa vs India 1st Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs India 1st Test?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

