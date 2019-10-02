India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Post-tea session washed out, Rohit remains show stopper

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Highlights: Heavy rain forced the post-tea session to be stopped and play called off in the opening Test between India and South Africa at Vizag on Wednesday. Going strong at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs, India were forced to take tea eight minutes before scheduled time after clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session.
Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as India’s new test opener and gave the hosts a flying start along with partner Mayank Agarwal in the opening match of the three-test series against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Rohit and Agarwal ensured South Africa’s bowlers went wicketless in the first two sessions of the first day to take India to 202 for no loss after home captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit completed his fourth test hundred and was unbeaten on 115 with Agarwal 84 not out – his best test score – when bad light forced an early tea break.
The only player in the world with three double hundreds in one-day internationals, Rohit has built a formidable reputation as a limited-overs opener but batted in the middle order in his stop-start test career. The 32-year-old could not have hoped for a more benign pitch to begin his journey as a test opener with both the fast bowlers and spinners from South Africa failing to make any impact.
Visiting pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander beat the bat on a few occasions with the new ball and those were the only moments of discomfort that the right-handed batting pair encountered. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis introduced spin in the ninth over in the form of Keshav Maharaj but it only allowed the Indian batsmen to score more freely. Rohit frequently danced down the pitch to the spinners, hitting five giant sixes to go with 12 fours.
The Day One's play of the first Test has been called off due to rain. Despite the rain playing spoilsport, it has been an excellent start for India scoring 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hits his first century as Test opener whereas Mayank Agarwal nears his century. Let's hope the Rain Gods are merciful on Day Two as the weather forecast does not look promising.
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal on the brink of registering the highest opening partnership for India in Test against South Africa. Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag hold the record for now. They scored 218 against the Proteas in 2004 in Kanpur.
And the rain is here!
It's all blue and dark everywhere, as the heavens have opened at Visakhapatnam. The sheets have covered the ground now, and it seems unlikely that the match would resume soon again.
Bad light stops play, tea break
Oh well, bad light becomes the saviour for the Proteas who have looked quite clueless the entire day so far. Philander's first ball of his 12th over, and play is stopped for the tea break. Rohit Sharma's on 115* while Mayank Agarwal's on 84*, which is his highest-ever Test score. IND are 202/0 after 59.1 overs.
Now after scoring that hundred, Rohit is growing more fierce. Vernon Philander is one of the best in the business with the red-ball, but the India opener is smacking his deliveries like he's playing in gully cricket. Two fours in the same over, and he's on 115. IND are 198/0 after 58 overs.
Rohit's first-ever century as Test opener
Only four batsmen have scored a century in their maiden innings as an opener for India. They are, Shikhar Dhawan (187) against Australia in 2013, KL Rahul (110) against Australia in 2015, Prithvi Shaw (134) against West Indies in 2018 and now, Rohit Sharma (100*) against South Africa in 2019.
After hitting Maharaj for a four to third man in the previous over, he takes a two off Muthusamy. Upon reaching 99, he bides his time on the crease before hitting the spinner for a single to bring up his 4th Test century in 154 balls. 10 fours and four sixes. His first-ever century as a Test opener, and the entire stadium is on his feet for jubilation. IND are 178/0 after 54 overs.
Rohit Sharma is a juggernaut! He hits Dane Piedt for back-to-back sixes and they are massive, with one over deep mid-wicket and another over long-on. He's on 93* now. IND are 163/0 after 50 overs.
150 up for India
Straight down the track and another behind square: Mayank Agarwal has completely humiliated Dane Piedt with such confident shots. India are really batting well, and there doesn't seem to be a kryptonite. Rohit's on 81* and Mayank's 68*. IND are 150/0 after 48 overs.
Rock solid opening-partnership
While Rohit Sharma is nearing his century being on 80*, Mayank Agarwal is providing some top support with a 58*-run knock so far. Faf du Plessis still can't come up with an answer to break this partnership. IND are 139/0 after 46 overs.
Rohit Sharma's sixth consecutive 50+ scores in Tests in India: 82, 51*, 102*, 65, 50*, 71* (ongoing)
The runs keep on coming, and the batsmen keep on defending the balls. South Africa have no answer to the ongoing onslaught from Rohit and Mayank. Five runs from Rabada's over. IND are 123/0 after 40 overs.
Fifty up for Mayank!
A confident stance, and a brilliant way to bring up his half-century as Mayank lifts Maharaj's ball way up and over the boundary. 51* runs from 116 balls. Seven runs from the over. IND are 110/0 after 37 overs.
Hundred up for India
Philander came back and he somewhat controlled the bowling economy of the Proteas, but on his returning over, he is smacked for a boundary by Mayank Agarwal, who from the shadows has racked up a good 45 runs to his name. IND are 103/0 after 36 overs.
Back from lunch, and second ball, and Rohit Sharma finds the gap beautifully. Maharaj just like his South African counterparts has a frustrated look on his face. It's reaching a point where there's no stopping the 32-year-old. IND are 96/0 after 31 overs.
Time for some lunch
An excellent morning in Visakhapatnam comes to an end, with the umpire taking the bails off to announce the break for lunch. Both the Indian openers have been brilliant, with Rohit Sharma on 52* and Mayank Agarwal on 39*. South Africa are still searching for that first wicket. IND are 91/0 after 30 overs.
Fifty for Rohit!
All pressure on him, with Muthusamy spinning a web around him, but he finally gets it. Rohit Sharma gets his first-ever half century as a Test opener after a boundary. 52* off 84 balls; his 11th Test half-century. IND are 91/0 after 29 overs.
The openers are in complete control of the match now, hitting fours and sixes every other over. Rohit Sharma continues to build on his brilliant form of flashing his bat with his fourth boundary of the morning against Senuran Muthusamy. He is on 46* from 73 balls, already hitting two sixes. IND are 84/0 after 27 overs.
After Rohit hit the almighty six to Maharaj, the first of the innings, India have upped the ante. Agarwal smacked Piedt for a four in the very next over, and in the returning over, he again smacked Piedt straight down the ground for a maximum. 22 runs from the last four overs. IND are 68/0 after 23 overs.
After Dane Piedt's economical introduction, Rohit Sharma decides it's time to go in all guns blazing. First ball, and he hits Maharaj way over the boundary. A massive six straight above everyone's head, and that brings up the 50-run partnership between the two openers. IND are 53/0 after 20 overs.
Unbeatable Kohli?
Virat Kohli's record after winning toss: 18 wins, 3 draws and zero losses. Can South Africa break Kohli's unbeaten run? So far, they haven't shown signs of dominating the game though, as IND are 37/0 after 15 overs.
India do know how to shift gears. Having scored just 3 runs in the last four overs, they have now racked up 8 runs in the last two. Maharaj began well, but Mayank's well-measured shot straight down the middle goes for a boundary. IND are 30/0 after 13 overs.
Keshav Maharaj in attack
Faf du Plessis understood that his ace-seamers weren't working out against the Indian openers, so he brought in a left-arm orthodox spinner in Keshav Maharaj. He begins well, coming close to dismissing Rohit Sharma after the batsman survived a big inside edge. Just the three runs off the over. IND are 22/0 after 9 overs.
IND look settled
After just a single in the last eighteen balls, Mayank Agarwal brings back India back in the fold of scoring runs. After a quick double, he hits Rabada for a confident boundary. IND are 15/0 after 6 overs.
Rohit punishes Rabada
After Mayank punished Philander in the previous over, even Rohit gets in on the party with a boundary which left Kagiso Rabada fuming. It's not everyday that one witnesses Rabada getting hit for a boundary on just the second ball of the innings. The South African finishes the over well though. IND are 8/0 after 2 overs.
Mayank gets it going
Philander begins well, but third ball, not a fast delivery, and Mayank Agarwal absolutely whacks it to deep backward point. A glorious boundary to get the scoreboard ticking. Three dot balls followed it. IND are 4/0 after the first over.
IND out to bat
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are out on the pitch to start the innings for India. Vernon Philander with the ball. And on we go!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada
"No brainer, we are going to bat. It looks like a good wicket. We will play well for the first couple of days. The nature of the pitch is that it'll get slower after that. It's a great opportunity for Rohit at the top of the order. He's excited to get the role clarity. According to me, Saha is the best keeper in the world. We were waiting for the right moment to bring him back," said Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat
