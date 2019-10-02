India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Post-tea session washed out, Rohit remains show stopper

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 1st Test Highlights: Heavy rain forced the post-tea session to be stopped and play called off in the opening Test between India and South Africa at Vizag on Wednesday. Going strong at 202 for no loss in 59.1 overs, India were forced to take tea eight minutes before scheduled time after clouds gathered over the stadium towards the end of the second session.

Rohit Sharma scored a century in his first innings as India’s new test opener and gave the hosts a flying start along with partner Mayank Agarwal in the opening match of the three-test series against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Rohit and Agarwal ensured South Africa’s bowlers went wicketless in the first two sessions of the first day to take India to 202 for no loss after home captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. Rohit completed his fourth test hundred and was unbeaten on 115 with Agarwal 84 not out – his best test score – when bad light forced an early tea break.

The only player in the world with three double hundreds in one-day internationals, Rohit has built a formidable reputation as a limited-overs opener but batted in the middle order in his stop-start test career. The 32-year-old could not have hoped for a more benign pitch to begin his journey as a test opener with both the fast bowlers and spinners from South Africa failing to make any impact.

Visiting pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander beat the bat on a few occasions with the new ball and those were the only moments of discomfort that the right-handed batting pair encountered. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis introduced spin in the ninth over in the form of Keshav Maharaj but it only allowed the Indian batsmen to score more freely. Rohit frequently danced down the pitch to the spinners, hitting five giant sixes to go with 12 fours.