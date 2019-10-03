India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Live Telecast, Channels

India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a terrific start on Day One of the first Test against Faf du Plessis-led side, India will look to post a mammoth total in the first innings. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal are set to break records if their partnership continues to grow on Day Two.

Follow live updates here.

Rain interrupted the second session of Day One. The weather forecast shows that rain is likely to play spoilsport again. The damp pitch conditions may help South African bowlers who are still searching for the first wicket.

When will India vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played on October 2, 2019, Tuesday.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st Test be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st Test start?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will start at 9.30 AM. The toss will take place at 9 AM.

How to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The India vs South Africa Women’s 4th T20I will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and 3.

Where can I live stream India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test will be available on Hotstar.