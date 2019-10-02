India vs South Africa 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for Ind vs SA

India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: India’s experiment in Test cricket begins on Wednesday as the hosts take on South Africa as favourites in the first Test of the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma starts life as a Test opener and Rishabh Pant is replaced by Wriddhiman Saha, who will play his first international match in 22 months, as India begin their home season in Tests.

India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed the availability of seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who is yet to play international cricket since he injured himself during the Adelaide Test win last December, was not part of the Tests in the West Indies.

South Africa have come here with a new-look squad. Only five players, including skipper Faf du Plessis, were part of the squad that received a 3-0 hammering from India four years ago. Not many are giving the Proteas a chance in the series, especially if the ball starts to turn. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma were amongst the runs in the warm-up and that should give them confidence ahead of the game.

The pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi can trouble the Indians, especially with prediction of overcast skies and spells of rain on all five days of the game.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

Dream XI:

Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi