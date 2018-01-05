AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis counter-attack after Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s heroics

AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis stitched a 95-run partnership before Tea. AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis stitched a 95-run partnership before Tea.

The first session of the first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town proved to be as much as a thriller as everyone expected it to be. With South Africa winning the toss and electing to bowl first, India were put into attack first against a formidable Proteas batting line-up. The greenish turf promised a fast bowler’s paradise in the first hour of the day and India’s primary seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the most of it.

The right-arm fast bowler struck with his third bowl as he got the precious wicket of Dean Elgar. A delicious delivery just between the middle-and-leg and the left-handed opener was forced to touch the ball as he gave away a simple catch behind the stumps to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. He struck twice more in the next two overs as he sent Aiden Markram and dangerous Hashim Amla packing with scores of 5 and 1 respectively, and put the hosts in an awkward position at 12/3.

With their side in a precarious situation, skipper Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers took the onus on themselves to take their side to a comfortable position as both started stitching a partnership. The duo started smashing boundaries, with De Villiers getting four in one over from Bhuvneshwar, in spite of the loss of early wickets.

De Villiers quickly scored a brisk fifty in just 55 balls, the 41st half ton of his Test career. He smashed 10 boundaries in his innings and brought the pressure back to Indian seamers. The duo added 95 runs before the close of the session and took England’s total to 107/3 at Lunch, with De Villiers not out on 59 and du Plessis scoring 39*. The two ensured South Africa do not lose any more wickets in the session and tiled the balance of the session slightly in their favour.

