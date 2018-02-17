India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 1st T20I

Virat Kohli and Co. will hope to continue the winning form in limited-overs cricket. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli and Co. will hope to continue the winning form in limited-overs cricket. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli-led India have thumped South Africa in the ODI series, once again showing their dominant form in the limited-overs cricket. After losing the Test series by 2-1, the 5-1 victory in the 6-match ODI series is a massive comeback for the men in blue. But the job is far from over for both the teams. India and South Africa will now take on each other in 3-match T20I series, the first one of which will be played on Sunday at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With ODI series in the bag, and almost all the players in good touch, India will hope they can convert the form in the T20Is and start the series with a win. KL Rahul, Suresh Raina and Jaydev Unadkat will be returning to the Indian side and it remains to be seen if either of the three get a chance to be in the playing XI. South Africa will be led by experienced JP Duminy in the T20I format.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2018. This will be the 1st T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India earlier sealed the ODI series by 5-1 while South Africa won the Test series 2-1.

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India have earlier played a Test and an ODI in this venue.

What time does India vs South Africa 1st T20I start?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I begins at 06:00 PM IST (1230 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 5:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 05:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T2oI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

South Africa squad: Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts

