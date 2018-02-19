Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave us nothing to score off, says Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks scored 70 from 50 balls in the first T20 against India. (Source: AP) Reeza Hendricks scored 70 from 50 balls in the first T20 against India. (Source: AP)

South Africa once again came second best to India in a limited overs game as they went down by 28 runs in the first T20 in Johannesburg. The defeat in the shortest format continues from South Africa’s slump in the ODIs where they lost 1-5. On Sunday, despite Reeza Hendricks’ resistance, he couldn’t power South Africa past the winning line. Plenty of credit for that should go to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up his maiden T20 fifer.

“He (Bhuvneshwar) was just consistent in his areas which was pretty much giving us nothing to score off. So we had to be happy with ones and twos at that time,” said Hendricks who scored 70 off 50 balls. “They just executed their plans well and kept it very simple. That’s pretty much it compared to what we did,” he added.

Put into bat, India scored 203 runs and in reply, South Africa were brought to a halt at 175/9 with Bhuvneshwar registering figures of 5/24. The difference between the two teams was on how they began the innings. India were in smashing form with 78/2 after the powerplay overs as compared to South Africa’s 41/2 in the chase. “Obviously their powerplay was much better than ours. Looking back now that’s where we lost it,” he said.

Despite good conditions for batting, Hendricks conceded that India bowled very well to contain the boundaries. Hendricks and Ferhaan Behardien put together 81-runs for the fourth wicket but it wasn’t enough for the win. “Conditions were very good for batting. But Indians bowled really well. So I started slowly and then I had to get myself in and like I said, take it as deep as possible, with the wickets falling around. I managed to do that but would have loved to see the team home,” said Hendricks playing his ninth T20. “As an opening batsman, we obviously try to get a start, try and capitalise in the first six and then take it deep as possible. They obviously bowled well, we lost a few wickets so that meant obviously we had to stabilise the innings and build a few partnerships and try to take it as deep as possible,” he went on to add.

