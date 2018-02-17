New format and new faces will help South Africa, says JP Duminy

India take on South Africa on Sunday in the first T20 of three-match series. (Source: AP) India take on South Africa on Sunday in the first T20 of three-match series. (Source: AP)

South Africa would come into the three-match T20 series against India with little time to recuperate and recover physically and mentally from what was a battering in the ODI series. South Africa were beaten 5-1 in the six-match ODI series and with regular skipper Faf du Plessis injured and out of action, stand-in skipper JP Duminy acknowledges the hard task ahead of him and the side.

Even with fresh faces in the T20 setup, India are brimming with confidence and that would not make things easy for the Proteas. They’ve introduced six new players in the 14-man squad which will face India in the T20s.

“I think the new faces will help. It is something that we spoke about this morning (Saturday) that we will feed off the freshness of new faces around. The format is different. It is a quicker and more aggressive format. And it will naturally bring out the best in us,” said Duminy. “I am excited to be able to lead. I think leadership naturally brings out the best in me and I enjoy the experience of leading people. I am quite excited by it,” he added.

Speaking about the disappointing ODI series, he aknowledged that it came as a blow to the team’s preparations going into the 2019 World Cup. “Yes, it has been a dismal one-day series for us where India have outplayed us. That’s something that we will have to take on the chin and realise that we are far from a finished article going into the World Cup a year from now. I think it’s a great reality check for us. It is about each and every player seeing themselves in the mirror and how they can improve, to try and stake a claim for that 15-man squad in a year’s time,” he said.

Duminy chose to use the example of the rain-shortened fourth ODI in Johannesburg where South Africa kept their hopes alive as a motivation factor for him and the side. “If I look at Pink Day’s shortened game, the platform was set for almost T20 style of play. I think that type of mindset brought out the best in us. So I am quite excited to see how we go about it in terms of this format now,” said Duminy. “Irrespective of who we come up against, I still believe that with new faces around plus guys who have been in the ODI series, it is a squad that can definitely win the series. So the aim is to always compete and win the series, no matter who we come up against.”

With Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma at the top, South Africa’s big hurdle would be to contain the flow of runs early on. If they were to get wickets, that would only add to the pressure on the Indian batting. “The plan is not only to contain them but to try and get them out especially in this format. Your aim is always going to be to try and take wickets. Wickets will reduce the runs on board and with that mindset, we have good plans in place and hopefully it works out for us,” said the stand-in skipper.

Besides Kohli’s 500-plus runs in the ODI series, the spin combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Chahal caused plenty of trouble for the hosts. Together the ‘spin twins’ picked 33 wickets across six ODIs and will continue to be a challenge to face, felt Duminy. “One would think so (that the pitches will be more balanced), but in saying that the type of spinners India have, they will get the purchase out of surfaces no matter what the groundsmen produce. Wrist spinners generally get more turn than what finger spinners produce so you are going to have to see how it pans out. But definitely in this format you will see a more aggressive approach,” said Duminy.

“If you look at the T20 cricket around the world, there is naturally a more aggressive approach whether you are facing pace or spin. I think that frees guys up to take the aggressive option, so I don’t see it being any different this time around.”

For South Africa, AB de Villiers will be an important player in the shortest format and the hosts would rely on his smash-and-grab approach to set large targets or chase them down. Since returning from injury, he has scored 62 runs in three innings but Duminy hopes the T20s sees a change in fortunes. “AB is not a backup player in this squad. He is there to start, and is obviously a key player for us. So we are going to need him to fire on all cylinders. I think the standard he sets for himself is high. He prides himself on his performances and he will no doubt be hungry to put in a big performance for the team. So I expect nothing less from him as much as he expects nothing less from himself,” he said.

