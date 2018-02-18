Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar give India 1-0 T20 series lead

Shikhar Dhawan dominated with the bat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball and India overall continued their confident approach over South Africa to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. India scored 203 runs after being put in to bat by stand-in skipper JP Duminy and that proved to be far too much for South Africa in the end. The target was a stiff one as it is, the fact that the Proteas were missing key players only added to their difficulty. In reply, as South Africa tried to chase down the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s maiden fifer and only the second five-wicket haul for an Indian bowler in T20 cricket put the brakes to that attempt. However, it would be fair to say that South Africa had lost the game in the first innings itself.

India’s powerplay snatches game from South Africa

Rohit Sharma gave India a pulsating start. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma gave India a pulsating start. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma ensured that India don’t suffer from a sluggish start, smashing 17 runs off the first over bowled by Dane Paterson. Shikhar Dhawan also managed a single, thus making it 18 runs off the first over. Sharma didn’t last long though, his final contribution to the Indian innings was a four off debutante Junior Dala. Two dot balls later, Rohit became Dala’s maiden wicket in international cricket. Suresh Raina, playing his first international match in a year, made a quick fire 15 off six balls before becoming the second to fall to Dala. Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli then ensured that India don’t lose another wicket in the powerplay and the score stood at 78/2. In the powerplay, India smashed five sixes and eight boundaries.

In comparison, South Africa also lost two wickets early on but didn’t get a smashing start that India did. South Africa got a decent start with 20 runs from the first two overs without conceding a wicket. That streak of wicketless reign came to an end in the third over when Bhuvneshwar dismissed a dangerous JJ Smuts. JP Duminy, captaining South Africa in this series, was also dismissed by Bhuvneshwar and by the end of the powerplay, South Africa were 41/2. Both wickets came off slower deliveries and reflected on Bhuvneshwar’s technique to suit the shortest format.

Dhawan’s 72 against Hendricks’ 70

Shikhar Dhawan put the game well beyond South Africa with 72. (Source: BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan put the game well beyond South Africa with 72. (Source: BCCI)

Both teams had one standout batsman. Dhawan scored 72 runs while Reeza Hendricks produced 70 runs. And yet, there was a big difference in their contribution to the game. The eventual difference? The balls faced and how they paced their innings. Dhawan scored 72 runs from 39 balls while Hendricks scored 70 runs from 50 balls. 11 balls between their near-identical scores and that made a big difference to the game. It helps that Dhawan came into bat without any pressure while Hendricks began with a target of 204 runs in front of him. And soon enough, that target ballooned itself up with three early wickets.

At the end of the powerplay overs, Dhawan had scored 30 runs from 13 balls with three fours and two sixes. At the other end, Hendricks scored 19 runs from 17 balls – with just one four and a six. Thereafter, Dhawan kept getting boundaries at regular intervals. However, he made sure to keep rotating the strike. He finished with ten fours and two sixes in his knock. Hendricks got eight boundaries and a six.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes second fifer for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden T20 fifer. (Source: BCCI) Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked his maiden T20 fifer. (Source: BCCI)

Bhuvneshwar became the second India bowler to take five wickets in a T20 International. This is the second time that Bhuvneshwar has taken a fifer in a T20 match overall, having done it earlier in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His bowling figures of 5/24 is the second best after Yuzvendra Chahal’s sensational 6/25 against England in February last year.

Bhuvneshwar struck in the third over with the wicket of JJ Smuts and later dismissed captain JP Duminy before the end of powerplay. He was then taken off the attack and in that time, Reeza Hendricks and Farhaan Behardien looked like they could be taking South Africa closer to the target. Behardien was then dismissed by Chahal. Bhuvneshwar then came back in the 17th over and wrecked the South African lower order. He first forced a top edge off danger man Hendricks, ending his innings at a remarkable 70 off 50 balls. He then took the wickets of Heinrich Klaasen and Chris Morris off consecutive balls. Dane Paterson was run out the next ball and the South African challenge effectively ended.

Jasprit Bumrah’s athleticism goes in vain

Jasprit Bumrah made a desperate attempt to prevent a six. (Source: BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah made a desperate attempt to prevent a six. (Source: BCCI)

On the first delivery of the sixth over, South Africa were awarded a six despite Jasprit Bumrah showing great fielding effort. Hardik Pandya bowled a length delivery and David Miller who was on strike mis-timed the shot but got enough bat on it to make the ball travel towards the boundary rope. Bumrah, stationed on the boundary, stopped the ball from going over the line but the Proteas were still awarded six runs.

Even as Kohli argued the decision with the umpire, the law does say that it was the correct decision from the third umpire. According to Law 19.5.2, “a fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his/her final contact with the ground, before his/her first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary”. When Bumrah jumped to prevent the six, he inadvertently stepped on the boundary rope and despite his desperate attempt, it went against him.

