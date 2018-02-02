Easier to break down when you have a number on board, says Virat Kohli after South Africa win

Virat Kohli scored his first century in South Africa in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli scored his first century in South Africa in the first ODI. (Source: Reuters)

When one thinks of successful ODI chases, Virat Kohli is one of the first names to be uttered. He further solidified that notion by scoring a 20th ODI ton when chasing and 33rd overall to take India to a six-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI in Durban. With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the six-match series.

Chasing 270 runs, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane forged a 189-run stand for the third wicket to snatch the game away from South Africa’s hands. Rahane has had a time to forget as far as the longest version of the game is concerned but he showed no signs of lack of confidence in the first ODI.

“Yeah it was quite special (the win). We wanted to take the confidence from Johannesburg to here. We wanted one good partnership. Very very happy for Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) as well. Jinks has a good technique and he took the confidence from the last game and never had doubts in his mind. He batted positively and I could solidify the situation from the other end. Hats off to him, he was outstanding.”

“It is easier to break down the total when you have a number on the board. I like to understand the game. I had never scored an ODI hundred in South Africa. Thus, the celebration,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

While fielding first, Kohli gave a scare when he jarred his knee but revealed during the presentation that he was okay to go on. “It was my knee but my groin took the impact. The outfield for me was quite dangerous. I am okay now,” said Kohli.

The Indian skipper further lauded the Indian bowlers for restricting South Africa to 269/8. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets between them by conceding just 79 runs. The fact that they were bowling in tandem outside of the sub-continent for the first time further added to their credit. And the skipper did give them due credit for courageous bowling. “Bhuvi and Bumrah, we bank on them. Picking up one or two wickets in the top ten is what we wanted to do,” he said of the seamers.

“And then the two wristpsinners – outstanding bowling by both of them. They are working wonderfully for the team. They’re playing in South Africa for the first time. They were very brave, they were throwing it up and that’s why they got wickets. As a captain, its outstanding when you have two guys who know what they want to do,” he went on to add.

