South Africa vs India 1st ODI, Live Cricket Streaming and Live Score Online: How to get SA vs IND 1st ODI coverage

After losing the 3-match Test series against South Africa by 2-1, India will look to start of the ODI series on a winning note. The 6-match ODI series will start off from Thursday, 1st February 2018. Inspite of losing the series, skipper Virat Kohli will feel confident with Indian seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in solid form in the series, taking 20 wickets in all the three Tests. The consolation victory at the dangerous pitch at Wanderers in Johannesburg in the third Test will further boost the confidence of the visitors after a deflating start to the series with the bat. The first ODI at Kingsmead in Durban will be the first 50-over match India will play after the 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka in December. Kohli, who was rested for the series, will resume his captaincy duties and it is highly likely, Rohit Sharma, who smacked his 3rd double ton in the series, will open the innings for India.

When is South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will be played on Thursday, February 1, 2018. This is the 1st ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India lost the Test series by 2-1 and skipper Virat Kohli would look to start off things in the limited-overs format on a winning note.

Where is South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will be played at Kingsmead in Durban. India will be playing their first ODI after defeating Sri Lanka in 3-match ODI series by 2-1 in November.

What time does South Africa vs India 1st ODI start?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT). The coverage of SA vs IND 1st ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 03:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI will be telecast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

South Africa vs India 1st ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of South Africa vs India 1st ODI?

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo

