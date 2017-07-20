India vs President XI, Preview: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul seek maximum game-time

The bowling unit comprising of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami will also look to roll their arm over The bowling unit comprising of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami will also look to roll their arm over

Ahead of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka the Indian side will be facing the President’s XI in a two-day warm-up match. Returning to the side will be a fit again Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and they will look to get maximum game time. With the game being a two-day affair, a team can test all the players of its squad and India will be looking to maximise the opportunity. The likes of Abhinav Mukund and Kuldeep Yadav will also look to seek some valuable match practice.

While the players will gain match practice, this will also be newly-appointed coach Ravi Shastri’s first assignment and hence he too will be looking to get into the groove. Skipper Virat Kohli will also look at his side and try to figure out the possible combination that he can go ahead with once the Test series begins. The bowling unit comprising of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami will also look to roll their arm over. Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami, in particular, will seek some game time as they have been out of action in the longer format for a considerable period of time. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also returns to the fold since the conclusion of the Australia series and it is imperative he too gets some match practice.

Team India Squad-

Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

