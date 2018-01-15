India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19, ICC U-19 World Cup Live Online Streaming: Ind U-19 v PNG U-19 TV Coverage

Kamlesh Nagarloti picked up three wickets in the clash against Australia. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter) Kamlesh Nagarloti picked up three wickets in the clash against Australia. (Source: Cricket World Cup Twitter)

After dominating Australia in their tournament opener, India U-19 will now be up against Papua New Guinea at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand on Tuesday. The Prithvi Shaw-led team dominated the Aussies with both bat and ball to register a convincing 100-run win and would now look to continue with their winning ways against PNG. Shaw and Manjot Kalra hit fluent fifties to set the platform and it was Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s spells which sealed the deal for the Indian colts.

When is India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018? India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match will be played on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

Where is India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018? India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

What time does India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start? India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match begins at 6:30 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 6:00 AM IST. India have been three-time champions at the U-19 World Cup.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018? India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match of U-19 World Cup 2018? India U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India U-19 and Papua New Guinea U-19 for U-19 World Cup 2018?

India squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Papua New Guinea U19 Squad: Vagi Karaho, James Tau, Daure Aiga, Heagi Toua, Ovia Sam, Sinaka Arua, Igo Mahuru, Nou Rarua, Leke Morea, Boge Arua, Kevau Tau, Simon Atai, Toa Nou, Semo Kamea, Eisa Eka

