India vs Papua New Guinea, Live Cricket Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: India’s Shivam Mavi strikes early blow against PNG

India vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: India play PNG in their second match of the tournament.

India will be up against Papua New Guinea in the second match of the tournament at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. The Prithvi Shaw-led India side had a perfect start to the campaign after they defeated Australia by 100 runs in first match. Skipper Prithvi Shaw aling with Manjot Kalra showed great character with the bat while quicker bowlers Shivum Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti pushed the Aussies on backfoot. The two shared a total of 6 wickets among themselves. India would look to continue the dominating run against PNG as well.

India vs Papua New Guinea, U-19 World Cup: Live score and updates: 0645 hrs IST: GONE! India have their first wicket as Mahuru walks back for four. Mavi the wicket taker. Ball pitches on the off stump and keeps coming into the right hander who fails to get his bat into the line to defend. Beaten for pace and bounce here and hits the pad first before the bat. Umpire has a think before raising his finger. PNG are 13/1

0635 hrs IST: First over to be bowled by Shivam Mavi. Starts by conceding two runs. This surface has already looked inconsistent. Plenty of bounce and pace to it but it has stayed low once as well. This could be intereting as game progresses

0630 hrs IST: Teams come out for the national anthems after which we will have the first ball of this second match of the tournament for Rahul Dravid’s men. There was drizzle right before the start and now there are overcast conditions here at Bay Oval.

0610 hrs IST: TEAMS:

India’s team: Prithvi Shaw(c), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Aryan Juyal(w), Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Arshdeep Singh

Papua New Guinea XI: Simon Atai(w), Igo Mahuru, Heagi Toua, Ovia Sam, Vagi Karaho(c), Sinaka Arua, Kevau Tau, Leke Morea, James Tau, Boge Arua, Semo Kamea

0600 hrs IST: TOSS: India have won the toss and skipper Prithvi Shaw has chosen to field first.

0545 hrs IST: India and PNG faced differing consequences in their opening clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. While India thrashed Australia, PNG were easily swept aside by Zimbabwe, to leave both teams in different sides of the table.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Papua New Guinea Squad: Vagi Karaho, James Tau, Daure Aiga, Heagi Toua, Ovia Sam, Sinaka Arua, Igo Mahuru, Nou Rarua, Leke Morea, Boge Arua, Kevau Tau, Simon Atai, Toa Nou, Semo Kamea, Eisa Eka

