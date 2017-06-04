India vs Pakistan: Wild celebrations in Birmingham after Virat Kohli and Co register big win, watch video

Fans celebrate India’s big win over Pakistan on Sunday. Fans celebrate India’s big win over Pakistan on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 124 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy opener on Sunday and wild scenes unfolded in Birmingham. The fans went crazy and celebrated the comprehensive win in fine fashion. The moment signal came from the dressing room that Wahab Riaz won’t come out to bat, Indian fans erupted and never stopped.

After put into bat first, India managed 319/3 in the 48 overs but the target for Pakistan, after rain interruptions, was revised to 289 in 41 overs. Pakistan were off to steady start but lost plenty of wickets, at regular intervals in the middle overs. Fans definitely got every penny worth. They didn’t leave the venue after so many rain breaks and were happy to wait to see two quality sides in action.

With bat and ball, India were clinical but didn’t have a happy day in the field. They made way too many errors and were clumsy with their catching. Skipper Kohli too felt the same but lauded team’s batting, bowling and Rohit Sharma’s return to form.

