Latest News
  • India vs Pakistan: Wild celebrations in Birmingham after Virat Kohli and Co register big win, watch video

India vs Pakistan: Wild celebrations in Birmingham after Virat Kohli and Co register big win, watch video

Indian cricket team fans celebrated in style after their team's 124-run win (D/L) over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Group B ICC Champions Trophy 2017 contest in Birmingham on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 4, 2017 11:52 pm
India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, India Pakistan fans, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Champions Trophy, Cricket Fans celebrate India’s big win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Related News

India beat Pakistan by 124 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy opener on Sunday and wild scenes unfolded in Birmingham. The fans went crazy and celebrated the comprehensive win in fine fashion. The moment signal came from the dressing room that Wahab Riaz won’t come out to bat, Indian fans erupted and never stopped.

After put into bat first, India managed 319/3 in the 48 overs but the target for Pakistan, after rain interruptions, was revised to 289 in 41 overs. Pakistan were off to steady start but lost plenty of wickets, at regular intervals in the middle overs. Fans definitely got every penny worth. They didn’t leave the venue after so many rain breaks and were happy to wait to see two quality sides in action.

With bat and ball, India were clinical but didn’t have a happy day in the field. They made way too many errors and were clumsy with their catching. Skipper Kohli too felt the same but lauded team’s batting, bowling and Rohit Sharma’s return to form.

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    sandhu
    Jun 4, 2017 at 11:51 pm
    great game, specially to see Yovraj in form. my favourite player.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 