India vs Pakistan: Who is saying what about the epic clash at Eden Gardens

The last time the two neighbors met was in recently concluded Asia Cup where India emerged as a better side riding on Virat Kohli’s responsible knock. (Source: AP) The last time the two neighbors met was in recently concluded Asia Cup where India emerged as a better side riding on Virat Kohli’s responsible knock. (Source: AP)

The marqee clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Kolkata on Saturday.

India were scheduled to play Pakistan in Dharamsala earlier but it was shifted to Kolkata due to protests by various groups.

After much delay, Pakistan agreed to play with a security clearance being given at the end of last week and finally the stage is all set as the arch-rivals will lock horns against each other in the Super 10 stage match.

Though, India have lost their first match against New Zealand whereas, Pakistan go into the match with a win in their kitty, still the hosts remain the hot favorites for this match.

There have been a lot of talking about this match.

Ravichandran Ashwin quoted this India-Pakistan encounter is bigger than the Ashes.

“This rivalry is huge, it’s hard to say how huge it is. It’s probably bigger than the Ashes,” Ashwin said on the eve of the high-octane clash.

While the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that Pakistan would go as favorites in the match.

“After the loss to New Zealand, India will be under far more pressure against Pakistan. I feel Pakistan start as favourites for the game on Saturday,” Gavaskar told NDTV.

Pakistan coach Waqar younis seemed more confident about his side’s preparations ahead of the ‘pressure’ clash.

“No doubt history does not favour us but it’s not that it cannot be changed. History also changes,” said Younis on the eve the clash between India and Pakistan in Kolkata.

Sourav Ganguly showed extra anxiety prior to the match between the arch rivals as he spent some time with the Indian players at the Eden Garden and also shared some tips with the Men in Blue.

