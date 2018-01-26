India vs Pakistan semi-final at U-19 World Cup

India bowled out Bangladesh for 131 to win the quarter-final. (ICC Photo) India bowled out Bangladesh for 131 to win the quarter-final. (ICC Photo)

If there was a perfect script for ICC U-19 World Cup, India vs Pakistan would have been the final match. The two rivals competing for a world title is always special and emotional. But the two teams will meet in a do-or-die encounter on Wednesday for a spot in the final of the tournament. India set up a semi-final clash with Pakistan at the World Cup after scoring a big win over Bangladesh in the quarter-final on Friday. The quarter-final was a lop-sided affair as India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs, showing once again how dominant they have been in this tournament. In every department of the game, India showed great maturity and discipline to reach their second successive semi-final.

The match was played on a similar script as India have done in their previous three games. The top order showed great composure on a slow surface and then a cameo in the middle order took them to a challenging total. Though India were bowled out for the first time in the tournament, the pitch was not the best to bat on. The pacers then rattled Bangladesh with pace and early wickets before the spinners came on to choked them and bowled them out for 134. Apart from that, two terrific run-outs and two slip catches showed by India are so superior than other teams in this tournament.

But, the pressure of playing a World Cup semi-final against Pakistan will not be similar. There will expectations and this match will be followed by more people than all other matches combined. They have to remain at the top of their game if they want to reach their second final in two editions of the U-19 World Cup. India were the runners-up of the previous edition held in Bangladesh in 2016.

