India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali in stands for ICC Champions Trophy final

Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali cheer for India against Pakistan. (Source: Hotstar screen grab) Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali cheer for India against Pakistan. (Source: Hotstar screen grab)

India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in all important final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval. The Virat Kohli-led side are defending the title that they won in 2013 after beating hosts England and the Men in Blue couldn’t have asked for a better supporter than Sachin Tendulkar to cheer for them in London.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali made his presence count during the India-Pakistan tie.

Earlier, Kohli after winning the toss invited Pakistan to bat first at the Oval. Responding well, the Pakistan openers Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman gave them a solid start to compile an opening stand of 128 runs before Ali was removed of a run-out after a mix-up between the two batsmen in the middle.

Zaman though went on to score his maiden ton and became only second Pakistan batsman after Majid Khan to go past 50-run mark consecutively for the third time in an ICC tournament. The left-handed batsman was later dismissed for 114 after he tried to slog Hardik Pandya but only managed to give a catch to Ravindra Jadeja after he mistimed the stroke. Pandya returned with figures of 1/53 in 10 overs.

India are seeking to grab their third ICC Champions Trophy tournament title while Sarfraz Ahmed’s side would be seeking to register their first. Kohli’s troops earlier marched into the final after beating Bangladesh by 9 wickets while Pakistan registered a berth in the title clash after thumping England by 8 wickets.

