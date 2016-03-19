India vs Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Amitabh Bachchan, Imran Khan present at Eden Gardens

Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens. (Source: Express photo) Amitabh Bachchan and Sourav Ganguly at the Eden Gardens. (Source: Express photo)

The World T20 clash between India and Pakistan will see a lot of stars at the Eden Gardens. Though rain threatens to affect the match, a long list of cricketers and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board are supposed to reach the stadium. (Full Coverage|| Fixtures||Photos)

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag will be the star cricketers at the stadium. From Pakistan, Imran Khan will be present.

Apart from them, president of the Cricket Association of Bengal Sourav Ganguly will be there. From PCB, chief Sharayar Khan and Najam Sethi will be at the stadium.

From the Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek are also at the ground.

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee will also mark her presence. Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita are also present at the Eden Gardens.

