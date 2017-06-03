Latest News
  • India vs Pakistan: Players who will be part of the high-profile fixture for the first time

With no bilateral series being played between India and Pakistan since 2013, their match in the ICC Champions Trophy is an opportunity for fans to witness one cricket's greatest rivalries. Many players from both sides will also be part of the fixture for the first time in their careers.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 3, 2017 8:57 pm
India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Champions Trophy, Cricket news, India cricket, Indian Express Both, India and Pakistan, will be feel the heat of the moment as they start their Champions League opener under tremendous pressure.

India-Pakistan rivalry goes back to the year 1978 when India toured Pakistan for the first time for a three-match one-day series. After winning the first match by four runs, the Bishan Singh Bedi-led Indian side lost back-to-back two matches to lose the series 1-2. Ever since then, the India-Pakistan bilateral series has been considered as one of the biggest rivalry in the world of cricket.

With the relationship and circumstances not stable, there has been no cricket between the two countries since 2013 and the ICC tournaments remain the only platform where these two arch-rivals come face-to-face.

In the quest of defending the Champions League title, which they won back in 2013 defeating England, India once again face Pakistan in their ICC Champions League opener.

With both teams feeling the heat of the moment, here are some of the players who will be witnessing their first ever India-Pakistan match since making their ODI debut.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav will be playing their first ever ODI match against Pakistan. For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan will play their first ever one-day international match against India.

