India vs Pakistan: Partnership between Sushma Verma and Jhulan Goswami was crucial, says Mithali Raj

Indian women’s team continued with their winning streak in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after beating Pakistan by 95 runs at Derby to grab their third win on the trot. Riding on Ekta Bisht’s fifer, India restricted Pakistan for 74 while chasing a target of 170 runs.

Mithali Raj after winning the toss elected to bat first and India began the proceedings in the most dismal manner. They lost in-form Smriti Mandhana for 2 but 67-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut provided some resistance but Raut was removed for 47. India then kept on losing wicket at regular intervals and were reduced to 6/111.

Sushma Verma and Jhulan Goswami then chipped in with a partnership of 34 runs. Verma scored 35-ball 33 that anchored India to a total of 169/9 eventually. India captain Mithali Raj in post-match presentation hailed the partnership between Verma and Goswami.

“There were some anxious moments when we lost the top-order. One of the off days for them. The partnership between Sushma Verma and Jhulan was crucial. After we got to 160, we knew it could be anybody’s game,” she said.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir too appreciated her team’s bowling efforts against Indian team.

“This has been our best bowling performance against India. As Mithali said, the last 20-30 runs we gave away helped them. Our fielding was good, Diana brings a lot of spark to the team, she is a great athlete. Nashra Sandhu, who was our best bowler in the qualifier, bowled very well. The top order played too many cross shots, and if you play those shots against disciplined bowling, then you can’t do much about it,” Mir told.

