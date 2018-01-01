India vs Pakistan not possible until terrorism stops, hints Sushma Swaraj to Parliamentary panel

India and Pakistan played the ICC Champions Trophy Final. (Source: AP) India and Pakistan played the ICC Champions Trophy Final. (Source: AP)

The chances of Indian cricket team playing Pakistan in the near future look bleak. Time and again, BCCI has maintained that an India vs Pakistan prospect, as mouth watering that it may be, cannot take place until the government allows the board permission. And the central government has taken the view that a series between the two, even at a neutral venue, cannot take place amid high incidence of cross-border firing violations by Pakistan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was asked whether restarting the long suspended cricket ties between the two countries – barring the matches played at ICC events – was a possibility. She said there had been discussions on release of women and elderly detainees and prisoners. However, cricket wasn’t on the cards. Swaraj made the declaration to Parliament’s consultative committee on external affairs during a meeting which was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. She clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand, the member said.

Pakistan has made a trip to India twice without playing a reciprocal series. In regular course of things, India and Pakistan would play at least one bilateral series and also limited over matches in case of smaller windows being available. They had last played in 2012/13 but since then haven’t competed in a bilaterial series while playing in ICC events such as the Champions Trophy Final earlier this year.

