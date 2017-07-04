India vs Pakistan: My focus is to score as many runs as possible in less balls, says Sushma Verma

Sushma Verma scored 33. (Source: AP) Sushma Verma scored 33. (Source: AP)

The Mithali Raj-led Indian side are on a roll in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2017. They have won three matches on the trot including an emphatic win against Pakistan on Sunday. Spinner Ekta Bisht bagged a fifer while India defended 169 runs with authority after bundling out Pakistan for 74 while earlier, Punam Raut played a sensible knock for her 47.

But nobody can take away the credits from wicket-keeper Sushma Verma who chipped in with 35-ball 33 and stitched an important partnership with Jhulan Goswami for the seventh wicket. The two compiled 34 runs.

Talking about Verma’s batting inputs, skipper Mithali Raj hailed the way she constructed the innings.

“At that point in time, when we were losing wickets, it was important to slow down a little,” Raj explained of Verma’s promotion. “On a few occasions in domestic cricket, when our Central Zone side was in similar situation, she bailed us out. We expected her to play that role and she did until the 48th over. Those boundaries were also very crucial.

“Her partnership [with Jhulan] got us to 170. We were looking for 170 when we lost the top four. When you play such matches, it’s important to continue the momentum but not every day will the same batters will score runs, so I’m happy someone has stood up to get those runs. It’s important we got this opportunity to reflect on our batting order.”

Sushma before Sunday had generally batted lower down the order and didn’t really get much chances to prove her worth with the bat. But against Pakistan, the right-hander didn’t only chip in with runs but also stood strong at one end.

“The team management has been working a lot on the lower-order batting. We have been getting equal attention as the top and middle order. I was waiting for this opportunity,” said Sushma Verma in a report by ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve understood I will have minimum balls to face, I need to make maximum impact. Today, there was such an opportunity. It’s not that I’m confident only because of wicketkeeping. For me, the main concern and focus is to score as many runs as possible in as little balls as possible,” she added.

