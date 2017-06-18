India vs Pakistan: Mohammad Amir rattles India top-order in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final

Rohit Sharma was out for a duck in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma was out for a duck in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval. (Source: Reuters)

Chasing a target of 339, team India was off to a shaky start as they lost Rohit Sharma in the first over off Mohammad Amir. Rohit, who was coming in after an unbeaten knock of 123 against Bangladesh in the semi-final, was given leg-before as Amir bowled a vicious inswinger.

Without wasting much time, Rohit went to Shikhar Dhawan to consult if he should ask for DRS. The replays showed that the ball was hitting the bails. Rohit’s dismissal on Sunday extended his poor run against Amir. The right-handed batsman has scored just 19 runs in 49 balls and has been dismissed three times by the left-arm seamer.

With Rohit back in the hut, the responsibility was back on Dhawan and Virat Kohli’s shoulder. To add to the misery, Amir struck again as the Indian skipper got an outside edge and was caught by Shadab Khan at point. With their two top run scorers were back in the hut, India were pushed on the backfoot.

A huge moment for Pakistan as Virat Kohli spooned a catch to point and Shadab Khan made no mistake 🎥 WATCH: http://t.co/CebFUcKyu0 pic.twitter.com/8oj8VUcdrC — ICC (@ICC) 18 June 2017

It is for the first time in the Champions Trophy that India’s top order has struggled. In their previous match against Pakistan, Rohit and Dhawan had a 136-run partnership, while Kohli along with Yuvraj Singh had forged a 93-run partnership.

With 304 runs, Rohit was India’s second highest run-scorer in the tournament and had scored 91 runs in their previous meeting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd