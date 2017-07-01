India vs Pakistan Live Online Streaming ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India are second in the group table, trailing Australia only on the basis of net run-rate, while Pakistan are rooted to the bottom of the table. India are second in the group table, trailing Australia only on the basis of net run-rate, while Pakistan are rooted to the bottom of the table.

India take on Pakistan in their next match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Both teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament. While India have won both their opening matches, Pakistan have lost to South Africa in their opener before being beaten by hosts England. India are second in the group table, trailing Australia only on the basis of net run-rate, while Pakistan are rooted to the bottom of the table.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Pakistan?

India vs Pakistan will be played on July 2, 2017 (Saturday).

What time is India vs Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup?

The match will start at 3 PM IST (Sunday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Pakistan?

India vs Pakistan will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the third match of the tournament for both teams

Where is the match between India and Pakistan being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Derby, England.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and Pakistan live?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

