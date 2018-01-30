India vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup Semi-Final: India win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup Semi-Final: India play Pakistan in semi-final. (ICC Photo) India vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup Semi-Final: India play Pakistan in semi-final. (ICC Photo)

India vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Big game in the ICC U19 World Cup. India and Pakistan clash in the semi-final of the tournament at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. India are unbeaten in the tournament and will look to secure their spot in the final against Australia. Pakistan have also been impressive in the tournament and have lost only one game, against Afghanistan, where they failed to defend 188. But, India are three-time champions of the tournament while Pakistan have won it two times. This will be a test of India against a quality Pakistan side. India have managed to bowl out in every game of the tournament so the bowlers are likely to test Pakistan as well. The batting has been solid but were tested against Bangladesh when they were bowled out for 265 in the game. Pakistan too possess a threatening bowling as they have banked on their attack to win the games. The only game they have lost in this tournament is the one against Afghanistan in which they batted first. It does sound like a thrilling contest between the two neighbours. Catch Live Cricket Score India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semi-Final from Christchurch here.

India vs Pakistan Live Score U19 World Cup Semi-Final: 02:40 am IST: India XI — Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel

02:30 am IST: India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the semi-final! This game is played on the same pitch which was used for Australia-Afghanistan semi-final on Monday.

Today’s pitch is the same used for yesterday’s semi-final – what would you do if you won the toss? #PAKvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/6vgqD9dnZs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 29 January 2018

The players have reached the stadium and it will be a different experience for them to this game. India vs Pakistan is always special and in World Cups, the excitement gets to a different level.

Pakistan and India arrive for their first U19 clash since 2014! #PAKvIND #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/msXZgD849O — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 29 January 2018

Welcome to the coverage of India vs Pakistan semi-final at the U19 World Cup. Though this game is not hyped as the other contests between the two neighbours, it does promises to be an exciting fixture. The youngsters will also get to know the pressure of an India-Pakistan clash.

