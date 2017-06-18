Latest News
India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India go for third title against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Final Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stay tuned for live scores and updates as India play Pakistan in final of Champions Trophy at The Oval, London. The two teams are locked at 2-2 in Champions Trophy events.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 18, 2017 1:00 pm
India vs Pakistan live score, Ind vs Pak, Champions Trophy final, cricket news, indian express India vs Pakistan Live, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final: India take on Pakistan at The Oval in the final.

And we’re down to two and what a spectacular two we have for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. In possibly the best way to close out a tournament for all involved – especially for ICC to get fans thronging The Oval – is an India vs Pakistan Final. Playing their fourth Champions Trophy final, a record, India – captained by Virat Kohli – are going for the third title. On the other hand are Pakistan who are seeking their first. Incidentally and surprisingly, this is their first 50-over final in ICC events. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final.

