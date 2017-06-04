India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India to take on Pakistan in high-octane contest

India vs Pakistan Live Score: India take on Pakistan with both teams starting their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign. India vs Pakistan Live Score: India take on Pakistan with both teams starting their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign.

The beauty of India vs Pakistan contests lies in how infrequent they are and that is maybe why they are cherished so much and why, when they do happen, it draws millions of eyeballs across both sides of the border. And that such day will be Sunday when both teams open their Champions Trophy campaign. India, the defending champions, and an experienced lot are the favourites against a Pakistan side who don’t have regular faces for a long time and inconsistency has been their biggest concern. Virat Kohli led India will have to pick between good four bowling options while for Pakistan, Azhar Ali is a candidate to come in at Edgbaston. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score and Updates:

1250 hrs IST: More fans gathering in Birmingham for the contest. Flags, face paint and above all – plenty of excitement!

1242 hrs IST: Navjot Singh Sidhu to ANI: Jahan desh ki saakh ka sawaal hota hai, wahan agar Pakistan se match jeet jaao toh aisa samjho Ganga naha liye,sare paap dhul jate hai (When it comes to country’s honour, then beating Pakistan is like taking a holy dip in the Ganges. All the misdeeds are forgiven!)

1240 hrs IST: Fans gearing up outside the stadium in preparation and it is still over two hours to go! Can’t really blame them for the excitement, can we?

England: Fans gather outside Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham ahead of #INDvPAK match, cheer for the Indian cricket team #ChampionsTrophy2017 pic.twitter.com/dNcB9Np0Zk — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

1230 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the big, big India vs Pakistan contest at the ICC Champions Trophy. Edgbaston is the venue, Birmingham is the city and the teams look ready to get the ball rolling. Come to think of it, what better place than Birmingham to play this game. Such strong diaspora in the community with many people having roots from India and Pakistan co-existing. But, we’ll let that aside and focus on the cricket!

