India vs Pakistan Live score, Women’s Asia Cup T20: Pakistan win toss, elect to bat

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20: India and Pakistan have thus far had similar campaigns at the Women’s Asia Cup T20. Both sides have made light work of Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka and have lost against Bangladesh. Both sides came into the tournament as favourites and have thus far played that way too. India will hope that they can get one up on Pakistan in Malaysia so as to ensure their passage to the final. They had bounced back from the defeat against Bangladesh recently with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
Live Blog
India vs Pakistan Live cricket score, Asia Cup T20:
India and Pakistan have thus far had similar campaigns at the Women's Asia Cup T20. Both sides have made light work of Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka and have lost against Bangladesh. Both sides came into the tournament as favourites and have thus far played that way too. India will hope that they can get one up on Pakistan in Malaysia so as to ensure their passage to the final. They had bounced back from the defeat against Bangladesh recently with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Pakistan Women have won the toss and have elected to bat first against India Women in the Women's Asia Cup T20 match. Both the teams need a win to cement a place in the final.
It is a big challenge for both the teams as India Women face off against Pakistan Women. Both the teams have won three matches so far and have lost only one match. India take on Pakistan in the crucial tie, and when the two teams face off, it is more about the pride.