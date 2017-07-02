India vs Pakistan: Irrespective of how the pitch is, my job is to bowl and take wickets, says Ekta Bisht

Ekta Bisht returned with figures of 5/18. (Source: AP) Ekta Bisht returned with figures of 5/18. (Source: AP)

Indian spinner Ekta Bisht returned with figures of 5/18 in 10 overs against Pakistan as Mithali Raj’s side defended 169 after bundling out Sana Mir-led side for 74. Bisht spun the web early on in Pakistan’s chase and scalped three out of the first four wickets.

During the post-match presentation the spinner revealed that she doesn’t really face problems with the new ball.

“It feels good, the plan was to pile on dot balls, because we were confident of the total. I don’t face much of a problem bowling with the new ball. The track spun more than it had during our game against England. Irrespective of how the pitch is, my job is to bowl and take wickets, and I hope I can continue doing that for my team,” Bisht said.

Ekta’s wickets included Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Nawaz, Iram Javed, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig.

Bisht scalped the first wicket when she trapped opener Ayesha Zafar in front of the stumps for 1 while Jhulan Goswami provided India with the second breakthrough after she dismissed Javeria Khan for 6.

Pakistan then faced a flurry of wickets to get reduced to 6/26.

Earlier, Mithali Raj who won the toss elected to bat. India were pushed on to back foot to reduce get reduced to 111/6. But Sushma Verma’s heroics with the bat anchored India to a total of 159 before she was sent back in the hut for 33. India were restricted to 161/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

This was India’s third consecutive win in the tournament while Pakistan lost their third match on the trot.

