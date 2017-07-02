India vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India open up scoring against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Live cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup: India take on Pakistan to keep winning momentum going. (Source: Reuters) India vs Pakistan Live cricket score, ICC Women’s World Cup: India take on Pakistan to keep winning momentum going. (Source: Reuters)

India take on Pakistan in their third group game in the ICC Women’s World Cup at the County Ground in Derby seeking a third win in three games. Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost both their group games so far. Historically, India have beaten Pakistan in all their nine ODI encounters and, on paper, the streak is likely to continue. Smriti Mandhana is in sublime form and the spinners have aided the batsmen. Mithali Raj will lead India while Pakistan will be captained by Sana Mir. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

India women vs Pakistan women Live Scores and Updates: TOSS: India are 2/0 after 1 over. Mithali Raj has won the toss and decided to bat first. She believes the pitch is good for batting with not much moisture in it. One change: Mansi Joshi replaces Shikha Pandey.

TEAM SQUADS:

India XI: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (CPT), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (WKT), Poonam Yadav

Pakistan XI: Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Javeria Wadood, Iram Javed, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar, Sidra Nawaz (WKT), Sana Mir (CPT), Nashra Sundhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd