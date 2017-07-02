India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup: In low scorer, Ekta Bisht helps India finish on a high

Ekta Bisht returned with five-wicket haul against Pakistan. (Source: AP) Ekta Bisht returned with five-wicket haul against Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Indian spin bowling attack scripted a magnificent win for their side after the Mithali Raj-led side beat Pakistan by 95 runs to bag their third consecutive win in the tournament. Defending a total of 169, India began the proceedings pretty well. Ekta Bisht scalped the first wicket when she trapped opener Ayesha Zafar in front of the stumps for 1 while Jhulan Goswami provided India with the second breakthrough after she dismissed Javeria Khan for 6.

Pakistan then faced a flurry of wickets to get reduced to 6/26. Nahida Khan and skipper Sana Mir tried to hold on to the innings but Nahida was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23. No other batter except for Mir and Nadira touched the double figure mark during the course.

The Indian spinners were on top their game as they spun the web to pick a total of 7 wickets among themselves where Ekta Bisht returned with figures of 5/18 in the process. Pakistan were bundled out for 74.

Earlier, Mithali Raj who won the toss elected to bat first but Indian batters had a dismal start as they lost in-form Smriti Mandhana early for 2 in the innings. Later, Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma compiled a partnership of 67 runs for the second wicket but soon Pakistan bowlers pushed India on to back foot to reduce India to 111/6. But Sushma Verma’s heroics with the bat anchored India to a total of 159 before she was sent back in the hut for 33. India were restricted to 161/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

India now have won three matches on the trot in the tournament while this was the third consecutive defeat for Pakistan.

