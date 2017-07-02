India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: We take it easy when it’s India against Pakistan, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 24 against England. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 24 against England. (Source: AP)

Indian women’s cricket team will lock horns with Pakistan side in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 on Sunday at Derby. The Mithali Raj-led Indian side have already registered two wins on the trot in the tournament. They first defeated hosts England by 35 runs and then thumped West Indies by 7 wickets.

Opener Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime form and a total of 196 runs so far from her bat has played a crucial role in India’s success in this tournament. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur while talking to ICC mentioned about Mandhana’s heroics with the bat and hailed the opener’s batting performance so far. Kaur also appreciated Poonam Yadav’s bowling abilities. The spinner has bagged 3 wickets in two matches.

“The team has a lot of confidence and we have a responsibility on our shoulders. Smriti, Poonam and also the spinners have been performing well. We are a little bit concerned about the medium pacers and our fielding. We have a lot of experience in out side and I think its suggest the matter of one good match for as far as medium pace bowling and fielding is concerned,” said Harmanpreet.

Talking about India-Pakistan rubber, the right-hander insisted that this is just another game for their side and they would be seeking to continue with their form in Sunday’s clash.

Preview: The scene is set in Derby for another clash between two of world sport’s greatest rivals 🇮🇳🇵🇰 #INDvPAK #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/IOPtBCKasg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2017

“I think it’s just another match for us. We take it easy when it’s India against Pakistan. I know the public think in a different way but it is another tournament match. We are very relaxed and calm and looking forward for a good result. We also perform well against Pakistan and I hope we perform well in the match on Sunday. No doubt Pakistan are a good team and they always give us a good fight but still we are looking forward for a positive result,”she added.

Kaur suggested that the Indian team need to stay calm against a bowling attack like that of Pakistan.

“I think they have a good spin attack and we need to focus on them. They also have a good medium pace attack so we just need to stay calm and stick on the basics and follow what we are doing right now,” she said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd