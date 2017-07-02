India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India-Pakistan matches are always special, says Nain Abidi

Pakistan will be up against India on Sunday at Derby. Pakistan will be up against India on Sunday at Derby.

Pakistan women’s cricket team would be up against India on Sunday at Derby for their third ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 clash. Sana Mir’s side have lost both their games in the tournament. They first lost to South Africa and then faced a defeat against England. Pakistan right-handed batter Nain Abidi while talking to ICC mentioned about her team’s defeat in the first two matches while also revealed the plans for the match against India.

“Against South Africa we played very good cricket and it was our day and we almost pull off the match but we lost in the last two overs. The fielding was outstanding, the bowling was up to the mark and it was a brilliant team performance that we have to repeat in the upcoming matches,” said Abidi.

“Against England we were not able to do well and it was a very bad day so I think we kust have to forget that and move on,” she added.

Talking about India-Pakistan matches, Nain insisted that the clashes between the arch-rivals are always special and her side is looking forward to Sunday’s match.

Preview: The scene is set in Derby for another clash between two of world sport’s greatest rivals 🇮🇳🇵🇰 #INDvPAK #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/IOPtBCKasg — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2017

“India-Pakistan matches are always special. Whosoever, is playing people love to watch the game and it will be a very good game for us and we are looking forward to it. We always have done upsets in World Cups. We have beaten India twice in World Cups and this is again we have got the opportunity. If we will play well and play to our potential, we can win the match,” she said.

The batter also appreciated the kind of wishes they had been receiving from male cricketers ahead of their clash against India.

“All the male cricketers are tweeting us and sending their love and prayers to us and that is a motivation. We saw the way they played as a team, they lost to India in the first game and that is how cricket is. Everyday there is a new game. I think the way they took the final, they were very disciplined on the field in all three departments. We have to do the same and I hope girls will do good against India,” Abidi told.

Pakistan skipper Sana Mir too talked about the match and suggested that this is a must win game for her side.

The captain #SANAMIR is raring to go and deliver a big performance against India today.#WWC17 pic.twitter.com/L8zJ2bH6z7 — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) 2 July 2017

“Ofcourse, nerves are there. It’s India vs Pakistan in World Cup and it’s a much win match but we will do our best and give all our energy in the ground. “I would just like to ask the fans to pray and will try our best to put up a good show,” Mir told.

