India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India beat Pakistan again, who said what on Twitter

Indian women’s team thumped Pakistan by runs after riding on emphatic bowling display from spinner Ekta Bisht who returned with figures of 5/ . Defending a mere total of 169, India began the proceedings pretty well to scalp first three wickets at a team score of 9.

Pakistan were later left tottering at 26/6 before Nahida Khan and captain Sana Mir provided them with some resistance. But Nahida’s stay wasn’t a long one at the crease as she too was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23. No other Pakistan batter managed to touch the double figure mark as they were bundled out for 74. Here’s what pundits have to say about India’s bowling and Pakistan’s collapse.

Winning by 95 runs after scoring only 169 is HUGE. Well done @BCCIWomen Proud of you 😊🙏👍🏏👏🇮🇳 #IndvPak #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 July 2017

26/6 Blink and you Miss a wicket falling…that’s the story thus far for 🇵🇰 #IndvPak #WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 July 2017

So India’s target of 170 was a little too distant for the Pakistan women. Another powerful display from India then — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 July 2017

Good from Punam Raut to begin with and a late flourish by Sushma Verma. Pakistan bowled well but backing our girls to defend 169.#INDvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 July 2017

What a performance by Ekta Bisht 👏 Congrats @BCCIWomen for winning the match in style.. 👍 pic.twitter.com/XRFTBp37FS — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 2 July 2017

