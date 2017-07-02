Latest News
  • India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India beat Pakistan again, who said what on Twitter

Indian women's team thumped Pakistan by 95 runs after riding on emphatic bowling display from spinner Ekta Bisht who returned with figures of 5/18 . Defending a mere total of 169, India began the proceedings pretty well to scalp first three wickets at a team score of 9. 

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 2, 2017 9:25 pm
India vs Pakistan, Ekta Bisht, Indian Express Indian women’s team beat Pakistan women’s side in ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. (Source: AP)
Pakistan were later left tottering at 26/6 before Nahida Khan and captain Sana Mir provided them with some resistance. But Nahida’s stay wasn’t a long one at the crease as she too was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23. No other Pakistan batter managed to touch the double figure mark as they were bundled out for 74. Here’s what pundits have to say about India’s bowling and Pakistan’s collapse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

