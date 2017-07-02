India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India beat Pakistan again, who said what on Twitter

- India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup: In low scorer, Ekta Bisht helps India finish on a high
- ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: We weren’t allowed to play cricket with boys because culture was different, says Pakistan captain Sana Mir
- India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: As in-form Smriti Mandhana falters, India fail to score big
Indian women’s team thumped Pakistan by runs after riding on emphatic bowling display from spinner Ekta Bisht who returned with figures of 5/ . Defending a mere total of 169, India began the proceedings pretty well to scalp first three wickets at a team score of 9.
Pakistan were later left tottering at 26/6 before Nahida Khan and captain Sana Mir provided them with some resistance. But Nahida’s stay wasn’t a long one at the crease as she too was undone by Harmanpreet Kaur for 23. No other Pakistan batter managed to touch the double figure mark as they were bundled out for 74. Here’s what pundits have to say about India’s bowling and Pakistan’s collapse.
Winning by 95 runs after scoring only 169 is HUGE. Well done @BCCIWomen Proud of you 😊🙏👍🏏👏🇮🇳 #IndvPak #WWC17
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 July 2017
Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a fabulous victory against Pakistan in the ICC #WWC17 .Hats off on such a spirited effort. #INDvPAK
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 July 2017
26/6 Blink and you Miss a wicket falling…that’s the story thus far for 🇵🇰 #IndvPak #WWC17
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 2 July 2017
So India’s target of 170 was a little too distant for the Pakistan women. Another powerful display from India then
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 2 July 2017
In Derby, @TheRealPCB are now 24/5 v @BCCIWomen. #WWC17
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 2 July 2017
Good from Punam Raut to begin with and a late flourish by Sushma Verma. Pakistan bowled well but backing our girls to defend 169.#INDvPAK
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 2 July 2017
Congratulations India 🇮🇳 #INDvPak#WWC17 top stuff!! Keep going @BCCIWomen 🤙🙏💪 http://t.co/zBTBDjag8s
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 2 July 2017
Woah!!! Brilliant performance by our women’s cricket team, way to go. Congratulations!! @BCCIWomen
— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 2 July 2017
What a performance by Ekta Bisht 👏 Congrats @BCCIWomen for winning the match in style.. 👍 pic.twitter.com/XRFTBp37FS
— Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 2 July 2017
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App