India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: In-form Smriti Mandhana fails to deliver this time

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana experienced a rare failure in this ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 while batting against Pakistan. The left-hander was trapped in front of the wickets by Diana Baig for 2. The 20-year-old batter just managed to face 9 deliveries during her stay at the crease.

Mandhana had been in sublime touch in the first two games as she compiled a total of 196 runs including an unbeaten hundred against West Indies while a 90 against hosts England.

Mithali Raj’s side went into this game against Pakistan with two wins under their belt in two matches. Earlier, Raj won the toss and elected to bat first but the Indian batters failed to capitalise.

They lost in-form Mandhana early in the innings when the team score read 7. Later Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma tried to provide some resistance to their side after they put on 67 runs for the second wicket but Raut’s dismissal broke the shackles and the Indian team began to lose wickets at equal intervals. Raut was deceived in the flight by Nashra Sandhu who took a simple catch to scalp the Indian batter for 47.

Sandhu then struck twice in one over to first trapped skipper Mithali Raj for 8 in front of the wickets and two balls later removed Deepti Sharma for 28. India were eventually left tottering at 111/6 at the end of 37th over.

Pakistan on the other side have lost both their games and would be seeking to grab their first win in the tournament.

