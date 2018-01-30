India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup: India sweep Pakistan aside in 203-run thrashing

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in ICC U-19 World Cup. (Source: Twitter/World Cup) India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in ICC U-19 World Cup. (Source: Twitter/World Cup)

India produced an all-round masterclass to beat Pakistan by 203 runs at the Hagley Oval with Shubhman Gill and Ishan Porel emerging as standout performers. Gill’s unbeaten 102, after India batted first, and Porel’s five-for broke Pakistan’s back to register a berth in the ICC U-19 World Cup final to be played against Australia on Sunday (February 4).

Gill’s unbeaten ton and yet another glorious knock at the tournament propelled India to 272/9 before Porel picked four early wickets to snatch any hopes that Pakistan may have had of reaching the target. With early blows and half the side in the pavilion early on, Pakistan could only manage 69 runs to lose by a massive 203 runs – their worst defeat at this level. The 69 run total also happens to be Pakistan’s lowest at a U-19 World Cup. In thrashing Pakistan, India made their way into a sixth U-19 World Cup final.

