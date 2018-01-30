Latest News
  • India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup: India sweep Pakistan aside in 203-run thrashing

India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup: India sweep Pakistan aside in 203-run thrashing

India humbled Pakistan by 203 runs at Christchurch in the second semifinal of the ICC U-19 World Cup. A comprehensive showing meant Pakistan were reduced to their lowest U-19 World Cup total. India now go on to face Australia in the final.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: January 30, 2018 9:53 am
India players celebrate win over Pakistan in U-19 World Cup India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in ICC U-19 World Cup. (Source: Twitter/World Cup)
Related News

India produced an all-round masterclass to beat Pakistan by 203 runs at the Hagley Oval with Shubhman Gill and Ishan Porel emerging as standout performers. Gill’s unbeaten 102, after India batted first, and Porel’s five-for broke Pakistan’s back to register a berth in the ICC U-19 World Cup final to be played against Australia on Sunday (February 4).

Gill’s unbeaten ton and yet another glorious knock at the tournament propelled India to 272/9 before Porel picked four early wickets to snatch any hopes that Pakistan may have had of reaching the target. With early blows and half the side in the pavilion early on, Pakistan could only manage 69 runs to lose by a massive 203 runs – their worst defeat at this level. The 69 run total also happens to be Pakistan’s lowest at a U-19 World Cup. In thrashing Pakistan, India made their way into a sixth U-19 World Cup final.

(To follow….)

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. A
    abdul
    Jan 30, 2018 at 10:21 am
    Hello ladies/gentlemen I offer affordable finance to people who want to sell kidney. I am ready to buy one kidney at cost price of $250,000usd. for info contact me on whatsapp: 917042233453
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table