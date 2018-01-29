India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup semifinal Live Online Streaming: IND U-19 v PAK U-19 TV Coverage

India meet Pakistan in the semifinal of ICC U-19 World Cup. (Source: PTI) India meet Pakistan in the semifinal of ICC U-19 World Cup. (Source: PTI)

India meet rivals Pakistan in a do-or-die encounter on Tuesday for a spot in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. India scored a big win over Bangladesh in the quarter-final, winning the match by 131 runs. After posting a competitive total of 265, India bowled out Bangladesh for 134 in 42.1 overs with Kamlesh Nagarkoti taking three for 18. Earlier, three-time champions India thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B. Pakistan had beaten South Africa by 3 wickets in the quarters. The other semi-final will be played between Afghanistan and Australia. India have so far been unbeaten in the tournament, while Pakistan’s only defeat came in their opening match.

When is India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal will be played on Wednesday, January 30, 2018. India and Pakistan will fight for a spot in the final.

Where is India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. India beat Bangladesh earlier to set up encounter with Pakistan in the semifinals.

What time does India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018 start?

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match begins at 3:00 AM IST. The toss of the match will take place at 2:30 AM IST. India have been three-time champions at the U-19 World Cup.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

Where can you live stream India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19 semifinal match of U-19 World Cup 2018?

India U-19 squad: Prithvi Shaw(c), Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Shiva Singh, Aryan Juyal, Arshdeep Singh, Pankaj Yadav, Aditya Thakare

Pakistan U-19 Squad: Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Taha, Ali Zaryab , Saad Khan, Hasan Khan(c), Muhammad Musa, Shaheen Afridi, Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Ammad Alam, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah, Mohammad Ali Khan

