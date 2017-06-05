India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy: Yuvraj Singh dedicates win to cancer survivors

Yuvraj Singh struck a rapidfire fifty to give India the edge over Pakistan. (Source: AP) Yuvraj Singh struck a rapidfire fifty to give India the edge over Pakistan. (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh starred in India’s ICC Champions Trophy opener win against Pakistan and later dedicated the victory to Cancer Survivors. June 5 is celebrated as Cancer Survivors Day after the move began last year to celebrate the brave individuals. Besides that, Yuvi dedicated his game-changing innings to those affected by the London terror attacks on Saturday night which saw seven dead and 48 injured.

In a tweet after the match, which India won by 124 runs on Duckworth-Lewis method, Yuvraj wrote, “My innings on #CancerSurvivorDay is dedicated to all the heroes & survivors. Also my thoughts & Prayers to all impacted in #londonattack”.

Defending champions India displayed a solid all-round show – with the bat and with the ball – to never give Pakistan a chance to make inroads into the contest. It did not help Pakistan that they dropped Yuvraj and Virat Kohli with both going on to add significantly to their total. Batting first, after losing the toss, India scored 319/3 in 48 overs. In reply, Pakistan were asked to chase 289 runs in 41 overs but they were all out for 164 (Wahab Riaz absent hurt) to suffer a demoralising defeat to arch-rivals at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 81 after Rohit Sharma provided a solid start to the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit couldn’t convert his smart knock into a hundred when he was run out for 91. Yuvraj came in later and changed the complexion of the game with 53 runs from 32 balls to shift balance heavily in India’s favour.

Yuvraj was declared Man of the Match for his inspiring knock. To make the left-hander’s contribution even more applaudable, he missed both the warm-up matches India played while recovering from viral fever.

