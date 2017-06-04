ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Pakistan: Security level raised after London attacks, team India hotel on lock down

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off for the first time in two years in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) India and Pakistan are scheduled to face off for the first time in two years in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

In the aftermath of the terrorist incidents at the London Bridge and Borough Market in central London, the security has been increased at Edgbaston ahead of the marquee ICC Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan. Even though the contest is hundreds of miles away in Birmingham, the security officials are not taking any chances with many fans from both sides expected to make the stadium in what is a rare contest now in world cricket.

As per reports, boards of both countries – BCCI and PCB – have been alerted to the danger and a possible threat while also being assured of adequate security measures in place to deal with any issue. In more reports, team India’s hotel – Hyatt Regency hotel – was put on lock down on Saturday night with no visitors or cars allowed inside the premises.

“Several BCCI and PCB officials were told last night about a potential terrorist attack in Edgbaston,” a BCCI source is quoted as saying to Times of India. “There is nothing to worry about but since the intelligence units don’t want to take any risk after the Manchester attack last month, they have told the officials from both teams to not talk to the media about it because it may create panic. They don’t want to take any risk, however,” he/she further added.

ICC also released a statement to assure everyone of strong security presence for the tournament. “We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the ICC statement said. “The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.”

In the attack in London, six people were killed and three attackers were shot dead by the police. In the attack, attackers drove a van across London Bridge while targeting pedestrians, before abandoning the vehicle and stabbing people on foot. As per latest reports, 48 people have been left injured. This comes barely two weeks after the deadly bombing at Manchester Arena which left 23 people dead.

