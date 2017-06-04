India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy: Minute’s silence held to honour London attack victims

Minute’s silence was observed ahead of the India vs Pakistan game at Edgbaston. (Source: Shane Warne’s Instagram) Minute’s silence was observed ahead of the India vs Pakistan game at Edgbaston. (Source: Shane Warne’s Instagram)

Prior to the start of the India versus Pakistan contest in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, a minute’s silence was observed in honour of the victims of the horrible London attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market. Both sets of players and fans in attendance observed the silence in impeccable fashion after saddening events overnight in the country’s capital.

As per latest reports, seven people were killed in the incident and 48 injured were rushed in to hospital in the aftermath of the incident. The three attackers were shot dead by the police after wreacking havoc in central London. The incident started with reports of a white van ploughing into pedestrians on London Bridge at nearly 10.08pm. Witnesses further said the van swerved on to the pavement where three people entered the nearby Borough Market and carried out multiple stabbings.

Following the attacks, there were reports of security being beefed up in Birmingham and at Indian team’s hotel, visitors and cars were barred from entering. Additionally representatives of both teams were made aware of the security situation but ICC assured full security to both teams. “We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels,” the ICC statement said. “The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.”

Shane Warne, in attendance in Birmingham, also paid his respect by sharing the picture of the minute’s silence and a tribute to the lives lost.

An impeccably observed silence by fans & players alike as Edgbaston pays respect to those affected by last night’s tragic events in London. pic.twitter.com/swUYZIkQMd — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

Due to the attacks, campaigning for the upcoming elections have been suspended.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd