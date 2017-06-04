India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Zee News boycott match ‘in support of’ armed forces

Subash Chandra said that Zee News was boycotting the match in support of the armed forces of India. (Source: Reuters) Subash Chandra said that Zee News was boycotting the match in support of the armed forces of India. (Source: Reuters)

Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra said in a series of tweets that the company’s media outlets, including Zee News, won’t provide any coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match between India and Pakistan. He said that the media organisation was boycotting the match in support of the armed forces of India.

“None of the portals, apps, newspaper, and news channels will report about the match in support of our armed forces,” said Chandra, “Rather we will show the stories of actual heroes who will be fighting for us even when our cricket team will be playing with enemy. Let’s tell our Army that the people for whom they risk their life are more interested in supporting them than cheering for cricket match. We can’t be selective in our patriotism where at one end we outrage over Pak actors in our movies and at other hand we play cricket.”

Zee News, Zee Hindustan, WION, DNA and all other news channels from Zee Media will not be covering any news about India Pak match — Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) 4 June 2017

Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said, before a meeting between officials of Board of Control for Cricket in India and Pakistan Cricket Board, that no bilateral series will be played between India and Pakistan unless there is a stop to cross border terror attacks. About the two countries playing in the Champions Trophy, Goel said that the government had no say if the two teams were meeting in a multilateral cricket tournament in a neutral venue.

Apart from cricket, sporting ties in general between the two countries have reached a zenith with Pakistani athletes not being granted visa in recent months for tournaments being held in India.

