India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: We’re ready with our plans for India, says Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will take on India at the Oval in the final. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed-led side will take on India at the Oval in the final. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan would face India at the Oval on Sunday in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India are defending their title while Pakistan would be seeking to bag their first Champions Trophy crown. Pakistan advanced into the finals after beating England by 8 wickets in the first semi-final while the Men in Blue grabbed a final berth after defeating Bangladesh by 9 wickets.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in the pre-match press conference told that the team is well equipped with the plans for Sunday’s game.

“We are ready with our plans for the match against India,” a confident Sarfraz told, adding, “I am not going to reveal my plans, but we have full strategy prepared for the match.”

Talking about the team combination, Sarfraz said that the playing XI is yet to be decided and the decision of playing an extra spinner or a fast bowler will only come in the morning.

“We will see in the morning that who will sit out, whether we will go out with spinner or another fast bowler is not yet decided,” he said.

Pakistan’s youngsters have really impressed everyone. Hasan Ali is the highest wicket-taker for them while Fakhar Zaman who made a debut in this tournament has shown his ability with willow. The wicket-keeper batsman hailed the contributions made by youngsters for Pakistan.

“The way youngsters have performed in this tournament is really encouraging for us, they all have played an important role in bringing Pakistan to the final of this tournament,” he said.

When asked about the only defeat that Pakistan faced in the tournament against India, Sarfraz told that the team is now aiming to win the tournament and they are not really bothered about the past results.

“Defeat at Edgbaston is a history now, we have moved so far since then and now we are in the final of the tournament. We are aiming to win this tournament on Sunday,” he said.

Praising the involvement that the fans have shown, Sarfraz appreciated them for showing support

“We are really encouraged by the support of fans here and back home, we will give our best to make them feel happy,” he said.

