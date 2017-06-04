India vs Pakistan Live social media updates and reactions: Former, current cricketers give their inputs

Edgbaston has been turned into a sea of India and Pakistan flags. (Source: Reuters) Edgbaston has been turned into a sea of India and Pakistan flags. (Source: Reuters)

India and Pakistan clash in their opener of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. With games between the two teams getting rarer due to the deteriorating relations between the countries, the match has easily become the most anticipated fixture of the tournament. India have lost only two matches in ICC tournaments against Pakistan and both have come in the Champions Trophy.

The two teams last played each other in an international cricket match during the T20I World Cup 2016 at Kolkata. On the other hand, they played each other in a One Day International was during the 2015 ICC World Cup at Adelaide.

The stories that came from the two dressing rooms couldn’t have been more different. There have been whispers of disagreement between Virat Kohli and India coach Anil Kumble, with the latter’s future at the helm being put under a question mark. On the other hand, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said that he and Sarfraz are “very much on the same page.”

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first. For India, Virat Kohli announced that Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Shami will be sitting out the match. Kohli reiterated that the team is approaching the match like they would against any other side. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, for his part, admitted that the match is a “pressure game.”

In a game of such proportions, one can always expect the biggest names in the sport to actively give their inputs from their respective social media handles. We bring you some of them as the game progresses.

He may not be with the team in England, but he can never be truly away from the action:

Rains have been a menace in the ICC Champions Trophy so far and it was no different as the covers came just before the end of the 10th over

☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️ not good for anyone 🏏🇮🇳🇵🇰 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 4 June 2017

Players off, that kind of day! India would have wanted to play on having got two set batsmen in — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 June 2017

An interesting stat this:

Since the World Cup, India & Pakistan are the only two CT17 teams with a run rate in overs 1-10 of less than 5 runs per over. #CT17 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 4 June 2017

Some thing’s never change.

Pak and their fielding woes.#INDvPAK http://t.co/EbP2HahOVR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 June 2017

A minute’s silence was observed for the victims of the attacks in London before the start of the match:

An impeccably observed silence by fans & players alike as Edgbaston pays respect to those affected by last night’s tragic events in London. pic.twitter.com/swUYZIkQMd — ICC (@ICC) 4 June 2017

The match may be in England but it has invaded daily life in India:

Sanjay Manjrekar before the start of the match

Great start to the day. Build up show with two great guys on the circuit. #IndVsPak #CT17 pic.twitter.com/E3B8o2Yv3x — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 4 June 2017

