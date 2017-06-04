India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli takes breathtaking catch in practice, bowls a few at the nets

Virat Kohli grinded it out in the nets prior to facing Pakistan. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli grinded it out in the nets prior to facing Pakistan. (Source: AP)

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan to open their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign on Sunday and the result could very well set the tone for the group and the tournament. In the short format with just three games to play and make an impact before knockouts come calling, it is almost imperative to start on a strong note to avoid any blemish later. For that, one needs to put in the hard yards in training and practice which converts into results when the big games come calling.

India captain Virat Kohli fully understands the importance of putting in a shift even during practice sessions and he did so with the team readying themselves to face Pakistan. The skipper anyway hogs the limelight given his superstardom and added to by the controversy over reported rift with Anil Kumble but against Pakistan it would go up a notch. Kohli has scored two centuries in 10 ODIs played against Pakistan with an average of over 44. In England, he has played 14 ODIs and scored one ton with an average of 38.54.

But in the practice session, he worked on the other areas of the game – the fielding and the bowling. Virat latched on to a blinder with one hand in practice at a makeshift rope – all while he was on the run and moving forward.

If that wasn’t enough, he also took some time to bowl some leg spin deliveries in the nets. Maybe he can add more to his four wickets picked in ODI matches?

